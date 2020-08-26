The Finnish capital, however, can be divided more and more clearly into lower and higher-cost postal code areas, with the gap between the most expensive and most affordable area widening from 2,078 euros in 2000 to 6,505 euros in 2019.

HOUSE PRICES in Helsinki have risen steadily throughout the 2000s to an average of 4,323 euros per square metre in 2019.

Home buyers last year paid an average of 8,525 euros per square metre for houses in Kaivopuisto and Ullanlinna, representing an increase of 5,213 since the start of the millennium. Buyers in Jakomäki and Alppikylä, by contrast, paid an average of 2,037 euros per square metre, representing an increase of 785 euros.

House prices in the latter postal code area are more comparable to those in Naantali and Nurmijärvi, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The prices have surged especially in the neighbourhoods surrounding the heart of the city, such as Alppiharju, Kallio, Kulosaari, Lauttasaari and Vallila. Neighbourhoods located the furthest away from the centre have witnessed only modest increases in house prices in the 2010s, according to a report commissioned by the City of Helsinki.

Similar differences between postal code areas are evident also in rents: the average in the high-cost neighbourhoods in the heart of the city was 21.56 euros per square metre and that in the most remote neighbourhoods 14.87 euros per square metre.

Reetta Marttinen, a researcher at the housing division of the City of Helsinki, highlighted to Helsingin Sanomat that house prices are no longer high only in the valuable downtown neighbourhoods, but also increasingly in neighbourhoods located in the vicinity of the city centre, like Kallio, Sörnäinen and Vallila.

The reason is gentrification, she said.

“It’s visible clearly in, for example, the rising prices in Vallila,” said Marttinen.

The price increases may force certain residents to move out of such neighbourhoods in search of more budget-friendly housing. The trend can cause problems in certain individual neighbourhoods, warned Marttinen.

“It’d naturally be desirable that this wouldn’t happen and that people wouldn’t have to move out of their homes because of their income level,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT