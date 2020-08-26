One of the defendants is a Swedish citizens and the other a dual Finnish-Swedish citizen.

BROTHERS BORN in 1989 and 1994 have been charged with a laundry list of criminal offences, including 13 counts of attempted murder, in connection with a shooting that left two police officers injured in Porvoo, Southern Finland, in August 2019.

They have also been charged with aggravated robbery, preparation of aggravated robbery, hostage taking, violent resistance to a public official, eight counts of criminal damage, firearms offence and causing a traffic hazard, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The newspaper reported yesterday that the charge of hostage taking is related to threatening and firing shots at police in Porvoo.

“Our estimate that the elements of also this offence will be met,” Jukka Haavisto, one of the two district prosecutors assigned to the case, commented to Helsingin Sanomat. He declined to comment further on the nature of the incident.

The charge of aggravated robbery is linked to the same incident, whereas that of preparation of aggravated offence is linked to an emergency call made to draw police officers to the scene of the eventual shooting.

The shooting was followed by a high-speed chase that jeopardised the lives of about a dozen police officers.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) in July reported that the brothers are believed to have set a trap for police officers, as the events detailed in public were preceded by enquiries and preparations regarding drawing police officers to a particular place at a particular time. While no one clear motive has been identified for the shooting, it appears that the brothers set up the trap in order to steal equipment from the officers.

Hearings in the case will start at the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa on 7 September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT