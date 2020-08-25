The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) announced earlier yesterday that the restrictions will be tightened and all gatherings of over 50 will be prohibited as of 1 September.

THE MINISTRY of Social Affairs and Health on Monday clarified that it has not changed its position on the restrictions on public gatherings adopted in an attempt to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus in Finland.

The much-discussed announcement was made after the agency received new guidelines on public gatherings from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The guidelines, it was reported roughly an hour later, contained a simple typo and set the limit on attendees to 50 instead of 500.

“There was an unfortunate typo in the guidelines from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to the Regional State Administrative Agency,” a ministry spokesperson tweeted.

“The position on the restrictions on public gatherings has not changed. The limit remains at 500 people, not at 50. A zero fell off. We apologise and are currently working on fixing the problem,” they added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi