People infected with the virus, it reminded , can transmit it to others 24 hours before developing symptoms and even if the infection is completely asymptomatic.

THE HOSPITAL DISTRICT of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) on Friday reported that many who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks had used public transport at a stage where they had yet to develop symptoms but were capable of transmitting the virus to others.

“That is why it is extremely important that people abide by the national mask recommendation on public transport. Using a mask is a key way to combat the epidemic also in other public spaces and congested areas where maintaining a safe distance is impossible,” said Eeva Ruotsalainen, a deputy chief physician at HUS.

Ruotsalainen on Sunday told Helsingin Sanomat that the latest data suggests that 30–40 per cent of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic. She added that about 60–75 per cent of people who have tested positive for the virus in the hospital district in recent weeks have been unable to tell where they contracted the virus.

“This percentage can also include infections that happened in transit,” she said.

The reminder was issued amid reports that several people may have been exposed to the new coronavirus on public transport.

The Lapland Hospital District on Saturday reported that a berry picker has tested positive for the virus after making the over 12-hour train ride from Helsinki to Kolari, Lapland, on Friday, 14 August. The infection had already progressed to the stage where it can transmit to other people, even though the carrier did not get tested until a week later.

Markku Broas, the chief physician of infectious diseases at the Lapland Hospital District, said to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that fewer than 10 people have been ordered into quarantine for coming into close contact with the carrier.

The total number of people exposed to the virus remains unknown.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT