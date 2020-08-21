Card transaction data collected by the financial services provider suggests that private consumption has recovered surprisingly briskly after hitting its low point between March and April. The impacts of the effort to manage the coronavirus epidemic on construction and manufacturing have similarly been comparatively small in Finland.

ECONOMISTS at OP Financial Group expect the Finnish economy to contract by four per cent this year but rebound by three per cent in 2021.

The economists reminded that export-oriented companies will follow in the wake of the rest of the eurozone and face the worst of the crisis in the third sector of the year.

“Finland’s situation follows the situation in the eurozone, albeit on a more gradual trajectory. The collapse of last spring and the subsequent rebound were not as dramatic here as in other countries. After the dramatic fluctuations, we are faced with reasonable growth,” said Reijo Heiskanen, the chief economist at OP Financial Group.

“An optimist would say we are on the brink of a period of growth, whereas a pessimist would say we are staring at years of struggle to get back to the economic situation that preceded the crisis.”

The economists are nevertheless more optimistic about the national economy than in May, when they predicted that the economy would contract by six per cent in 2020 and grow by 3.5 per cent in 2021.

The unemployment rate is expected to settle at 7.5 per cent for this and next year, after standing at 8.3 per cent in 2019. The employment rate, on the other hand, is to drop from 72.6 per cent to 71.6 per cent in 2020, before recovering slightly to 71.7 per cent in 2021.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi