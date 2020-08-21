The primary objective of the updated strategy is to ensure access to coronavirus tests in 24 hours and provide the results in 24 hours.

THE MINISTRY of Social Affairs and Health on Wednesday announced it has updated its coronavirus testing strategy in a bid to expedite and improve the efficiency of testing and limit the spread of the virus in Finland.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has identified recruitments, internal arrangements, the development of new testing models and closer co-operation between public and private service providers as the key means to accomplishing the ambitious goal.

It also instructed service providers to utilise rapid tests whenever possible and develop their processes to expedite testing.

The need to raise the national testing capacity stems not only from the extensive waiting times reported by several large cities, but also from the looming influenza season. The testing capacity is to be raised from around 14,000 to 20,000 samples a day during the course of the autumn, with the measures linked to the capacity increase to be drafted in co-operation with laboratories and other parts of the system.

Health care and hospital districts are also urged to ensure they have sufficient resources to trace the detected infections and improve and streamline quarantine decisions to break the chains of transmission.

The national coordination of the tracing effort is supported by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). The effort is to be facilitated by the upcoming launch of the contact-tracing app, Koronavilkku.

Decision makers and health care professionals alike have expressed their concern about the additional manpower needed for collecting and analysing the samples.

Lasse Lehtonen, the director of diagnostics at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), told YLE on Wednesday that HUS should be able to increase its testing capacity to 10,000 samples a day by mid-October.

Producing the results in no more than 24 hours may prove a challenge, however.

“We’d have to find hundreds of people to do this work. Even if we recruited 10–15 people every week, it’d take quite a long time until we reached that number. What it means in practice is that we’ll have to talk about the availability of resources with health care centres and hospitals,” he stated on YLE’s A-studio.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) admitted to the public broadcasting company that it is unlikely that a single social and health care employee currently has idle time at work.

“How much can we demand from the social and health care system to make sure we can test enough people? We have no other choice in this crisis but to secure these resources with our own people,” she stated.

“Every municipality and hospital district must figure out quickly how it can find these people. The key is that we have to be have to put every nurse and doctor we can find in this country to work, also from the private sector.”

Funding, she assured, will not become an obstacle.

“We won’t fail because of money. The costs of the coronavirus will be covered. When the national coronavirus strategy is based on testing, it means that everyone is committed to testing and covering the expenses.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT