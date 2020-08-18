Both VR and HSL nonetheless estimate that the use rate will creep up as commuters have more time to acquire face coverings.

THE MASK USE RECOMMENDATION issued on Thursday by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has yet to have a massive visible impact on public transport in Finland, suggest estimates made by employees of VR and Helsinki Region Transport (HSL).

Sami Hulkkonen, the director of security at HSL, on Monday gauged that around 20 per cent of passengers are currently donning masks.

“That’s an off-the-cuff estimate based on empirical sightings,” he underlined. “There are definitely differences between one vehicle and the next: it may be that everyone is wearing a mask on one bus or metro, while almost no one is in another.”

The estimate is based on sightings made by drivers, guards and ticket inspectors.

HSL has set up acrylic glass shields to protect its bus drivers, while the rest of its onboard staff wear face coverings. Hulkkonen revealed that there are currently no uniform instructions on whether the coverings should be worn at all times or only while on vehicles.

He acknowledged that some passengers may be unable to wear face coverings due to medical conditions, for example, but expressed his hope that as many as possible of those who can wear one. The next couple of days, he estimated, should provide a better understanding of the willingness of passengers to wear masks.

“We’re still only the second day into mask use on Monday,” he reminded. “If we take another look later this week, the situation may be better.”

Piia Tyynilä, the director of services at VR, stated that the number of passengers wearing face coverings seems to be increasing by the day.

“It has been nice to notice. We haven’t done an exact count, but our staff has estimated that around 20–30 per cent of passengers wore masks in trains last weekend,” she stated on Monday. “I think we’ll gradually see more and more of that. I hope this also creates some peer pressure for using a mask.”

The estimate is based on sightings made by senior staff members on trains.

The Finnish state-owned railway company has instructed its onboard staff to wear face coverings during their shifts. “It’ll take about a week from the mask recommendation until we’ve distributed the masks to our staff. Our staff should receive them during this week,” said Tyynilä.

VR on Friday handed out 10 000 face coverings to passengers at Helsinki Central Station. Tyynilä, who was at the station handing out the coverings, said she had positive conversations with a number of passengers about the issue.

“I didn’t hear a single negative comment. People were glad that we’re making it easy to start and distributing the masks,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi