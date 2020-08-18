Dozens of passengers on flights operated by the airline have tested positive for the new coronavirus following their arrival in Turku, stirring up concerns in both the city and the Finnish government.

MAYOR OF TURKU Minna Arve (NCP) on Monday revealed she has begun negotiations about improving safety on flights from Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, to Turku with Wizz Air, a low-cost carrier headquartered in Hungary.

“I’ve today started talks with the City of Turku, Finavia and Wizz Air on how we could make sure that no passengers infected with the coronavirus get on an aircraft bound for Turku. This is a concern we all share. Airlines must not be left alone to deal with the issue,” Arve underscored on Twitter.

Arve stated earlier that something has to change in expressing her concern about the infections detected among returning holidaymakers.

“The task of testing and quarantining people falls on our shoulders and, in the meantime, there’s already a backlog in testing. Would it be possible to make a negative test a prerequisite for boarding the aircraft,” she mused.

The Finnish government is reportedly seriously considering suspending the flights from Skopje to Turku. Both YLE and Helsingin Sanomat reported on Monday that Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (SDP) is intent on presenting a proposal for suspending the flights to the government.

Harakka confirmed his intentions in a tweet later yesterday, describing the measure as “exceptional” but “proportional” to the number of detected infections.

“We’ve looked into how flexible the legislation is in these kinds of circumstances, and a number of different options have been floated. I’ll take this to the government’s negotiations, and a decision on it will be made in the government session,” he was quoted as saying on Monday by Helsingin Sanomat.

“This isn’t a recommendation, but we’re preparing to temporarily cut off flights between Turku and Skopje. I’m sure it’s reasonable that we talk about some sort of a transition period so that Finns can come home.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi