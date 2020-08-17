SMAL on Saturday stated that companies involved in international travel are desperate for justifications and clear and cohesive decisions from the government to create a foundation for their future.

THE MIXED SIGNALS sent by the government about travel-related recommendations have left both consumers and travel industry operators confused in Finland, states the Association of Finnish Travel Industry (SMAL).

“The travel industry is confused by the prime minister’s side remarks about the need to postpone holidays until better times on the steps of the House of the Estates. The government has at the same time requested a ‘traffic light’ system to minimise, chart and use quarantines to limit the spread of infections brought by travellers arriving in Finland,” said Heli Mäki-Fränti, the CEO at SMAL.

“The industry is also doubtful about the usefulness of entry restrictions negotiated by ministries and travel notices released by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, if the prime minister can use her authority to flush them all down the toilet.”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Thursday said the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has been draft a “traffic light system” to divide countries into red, yellow and green based on their epidemiological situation.

The idea of the system is to clarify to travellers which measures they would face after returning to Finland: Passengers from red countries would likely be tested and possibly ordered into mandatory quarantine and passengers from yellow countries would instructed to observe a two-week self-monitored quarantine, whereas passengers from green countries would not be required to quarantine.

SMAL on Saturday argued that safety has always been the top priority in the travel industry and that investments in it have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The industry, it said, is frustrated by the lack of recognition for its precautionary efforts and the reluctance of decision makers to even learn about them.

In Finland, the coronavirus epidemic has continued to pummel travel industry operators such as travel agencies, activity and event organisers, and accommodation and transport service providers.

SMAL in July said its survey has found that the sales of holiday packages for the summer season were less than 10 per cent of the levels of last year. A substantial share of the booked packages have since been cancelled as the optimism of early summer has turned into despair due to the lingering of travel restrictions.

Most of its member companies are in dire straits in spite of the cost support provided by the central administration, it said.

“It is great that the industry’s concerns have been recognised at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. You can bid farewell to the domestic sector of travel entrepreneurs if the disastrous nature of the situation is not grasped and various measures are not adopted at the level of the whole government,” warned Mäki-Fränti.

The Finnish travel industry employs more than 142,000 people and accounted for 2.7 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2018.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi