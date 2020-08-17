The City of Turku on Sunday revealed in a press release that 95 per cent of the passengers have been tested for the new coronavirus and that 12 of the tests came back positive yesterday evening.

EACH OF THE 115 PEOPLE who arrived from Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, to Turku, Finland, on Saturday has been ordered into quarantine under the act on communicable diseases.

The south-western city began testing everyone arriving from Skopje on 8 August. Its health care authorities have since conducted tests on passengers on three flights, reporting a total of 43 coronavirus infections.

The decision on whether or not to order a passenger into quarantine is made by an infectious diseases physician at the City of Turku.

People ordered into quarantine are allowed to use public transport while wearing a face covering for necessary journeys to, for example, get to a doctor’s appointment or get from the airport directly to their home. They are not allowed to visit the workplace, school, kindergarten, shops or other public places during the quarantine.

The City of Helsinki on Sunday reported that 19 pupils and 13 staff members have been ordered into quarantine due to exposure to the new coronavirus at Herttoniemenranta Primary School. Its epidemiologists have contacted all the exposed and their family members and provided instructions on how the pupils should continue learning remotely.

Others at the 520-pupil primary school will continue to attend in-person teaching as usual.

“Despite the exposure, schools are safe for pupils and staff members. Work in Helsinki’s schools will continue as usual while following social distancing and good hygiene instructions on Monday, 17 August. The exposed were identified and contacted fairly quickly,” said Liisa Pohjolainen, the head of education at the City of Helsinki.

The Finnish capital also reported about a possible mass exposure to the new coronavirus in Kaivohuone, a restaurant in Kaivopuisto Park, on 8 August.

The city stated in a press release that everyone who came into contact with the carrier has been reached and placed into quarantine by health care authorities. Others who were in the restaurant between 10pm on 8 August and 3am on 9 August are urged to monitor their health until 22 August.

They are also urged to get tested for the virus without delay if they develop symptoms associated with the new coronavirus, such as cough, fever, diarrhoea, headaches, extreme fatigue, breathing difficulties, or loss of sense of smell or taste.

Maarit Leinonen, an epidemiologist and project manager at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), on Twitter drew attention to how long it takes to communicate about possible mass exposures.

“The information is coming painfully slowly if you think about cutting the chain of transmission. We should think about and adopt all measures that could streamline the process,” she declared.

UPDATE: The article has been updated with the results of tests conducted in Turku.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi