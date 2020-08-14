THL on Thursday revealed that a total of 139 new coronavirus infections were detected in Finland between 3 and 9 August, signalling an increase of 58 from the period between 27 July and 2 August.

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases reported weekly to the infectious diseases register has risen sharply, indicates the latest weekly monitoring report by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Almost 7,700 cases, over 330 deaths The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 41 to 7,683 between Wednesday and Thursday.

Almost 135 of the cases were reported over the latest seven-day monitoring period between 4 and 10 August, representing an increase of 29 from the period between 28 July and 3 August.

The death toll from the new coronavirus stayed at 333.

The number of people in hospital care with symptoms caused by the virus rose by two to seven between Wednesday and Thursday. One of them is currently in need of critical care.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by 9,200 to around 440,500.

Over 90 per cent of people with confirmed infections are estimated to have recovered from the disease.

The virus is spreading more rapidly than before especially in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), where the number of infections has almost doubled from the previous seven-day period.

The coronavirus cases reported last week translate to an incidence of 2.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The reproduction number of the virus – the average number of people who contract the virus from a single carrier – is estimated with a 90-per-cent probability to stand at 1.2–1.6, according to THL.

A reproduction number exceeding one indicates that the epidemic is accelerating.

THL highlighted in its press release that the number of new infections reported around the country remains relatively low in spite of the recent increase. The weekly number of cases was over 1,000 during the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April.

The decline in the number of new cases came to a halt in July.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi