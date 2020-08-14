THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases reported weekly to the infectious diseases register has risen sharply, indicates the latest weekly monitoring report by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).
THL on Thursday revealed that a total of 139 new coronavirus infections were detected in Finland between 3 and 9 August, signalling an increase of 58 from the period between 27 July and 2 August.
Almost 7,700 cases, over 330 deaths
The virus is spreading more rapidly than before especially in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), where the number of infections has almost doubled from the previous seven-day period.
The coronavirus cases reported last week translate to an incidence of 2.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The reproduction number of the virus – the average number of people who contract the virus from a single carrier – is estimated with a 90-per-cent probability to stand at 1.2–1.6, according to THL.
A reproduction number exceeding one indicates that the epidemic is accelerating.
THL highlighted in its press release that the number of new infections reported around the country remains relatively low in spite of the recent increase. The weekly number of cases was over 1,000 during the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April.
The decline in the number of new cases came to a halt in July.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi