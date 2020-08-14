“The risk of the coronavirus spreading is rising now that people are returning to their daily lives and starting to move more,” said Markku Tervahauta, the director general at THL.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) on Friday issued its much-anticipated recommendation on the use of face coverings to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus in Finland.

“It’s now clear that the risk of contracting the virus is particularly high in crowded places. Face masks are one way to prevent the epidemic from gaining more momentum.”

THL on Friday reminded in a press release that it remains of utmost importance to keep a distance of one to two metres to others whenever possible, to practise good hand hygiene, to cough into the elbow or a disposable tissue and to avoid touching the face with hands.

Anyone with symptoms, it underlined, should avoid all social contacts and get tested for the coronavirus without delay.

People are advised to use face coverings on public transport, on their way to a coronavirus test, when leaving the house while waiting for the test results, when returning to the country from a high-risk area, when moving from their point of entry to quarantine and when leaving the house during quarantine. The coverings can also be used in other situations if it is impossible to observe social distancing.

The recommendation is in effect in all hospital districts that have reported new coronavirus infections in the past two weeks.

THL added that regional authorities can issue complementary and more targeted recommendations based on their own risk assessments. The City of Turku, for example, issued a recommendation on the use of face coverings on public transport a week ago.

The coverings can be either disposable or re-usable, bought or hand-made.

They are not respirators as such and do not protect their users effectively against the virus, reminded THL. The effectiveness of face coverings, it explained, is based partly on as many people as possible using them appropriately and handling them only with clean hands to make sure coverings possibly contaminated with the virus do not pose a risk of infection.

Face coverings should not be worn if they cause significant breathing difficulties or if their use is not recommended on medical grounds. Their use is also not recommended for children under 15 years of age, as young children are unlikely to use them appropriately.

More detailed instructions on using face coverings can be found on the website of THL.

THL on Friday also reminded that people may be carrying the virus unbeknownst to them as the infection may be completely asymptomatic or cause only mild symptoms. The virus, however, can be transmitted by a carrier as early as two days before the onset of symptoms and by asymptomatic carriers in, especially, confined indoor spaces.

“Using a face mask appropriately can reduce infections in these kinds of settings, as it prevents droplets from spreading in the environment,” said Taneli Puumalainen, a chief physician at THL.

The recommendation was immediately backed by the government.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) revealed that disadvantaged people will receive masks for free from municipalities, with the costs to be covered by the central administration.

“All of us who are able to buy masks with our own money will take care of it ourselves. People who feel they’re disadvantaged will receive them from distribution points put together by municipalities,” she commented.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi