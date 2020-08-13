Some have described the right to the communicable disease allowance as a loophole.

SEVERAL MEMBERS of the Finnish government have voiced their disapproval with the fact that people who have visited countries where the risk of contracting the new coronavirus is considered high are entitled to compensation for the loss of income incurred during the mandatory two-week quarantine.

“Quarantines may be needed more and more going forward. It goes against my sense of justice that people can pocket the full quarantine compensation for knowingly spending a holiday in a risk area. People should carry some of the responsibility themselves for taking unnecessary risks,” tweeted Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens).

“I don’t think it’s right that a person travelling knowingly to a country with a high disease risk receives compensation from the state for two weeks for loss of income,” echoed Annika Saarikko (Centre), the Minister of Culture and Science.

“A person who is ordered to stay away from his or her gainful employment or is ordered into isolation or quarantine to prevent the spread of a communicable disease is entitled to receive a communicable disease allowance as compensation for the loss of income...” -Act on communicable diseases, section 82

“The quarantine as such is right and necessary,” she added.

Li Andersson (Left Alliance), the Minister of Education, said she agrees that people travelling to high-risk countries should not be “rewarded” with compensation for the income lost during a mandatory quarantine. The act on communicable diseases, she reminded, states unequivocally that anyone ordered into quarantine or isolation is entitled to the compensation.

“If we’re talking about a formal quarantine, the right is statutory. So we should either amend the act on communicable diseases or refrain from ordering everyone into a formal quarantine,” she said.

“Because the quarantine is mandatory also for many people who didn’t travel for leisure, who really need the compensation, it’d surely make more sense to apply either self-monitored or formal quarantine to people returning from risk countries at the discretion of authorities,” added Andersson.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) stressed earlier yesterday that citizens should accept responsibility for their travel-related decisions but stopped short of commenting on the compensation.

“Some have also travelled to countries with high disease risks. We’ll all pay the bill. Freedom comes with responsibility. That’s good to bear in mind,” she tweeted.

Janne Salminen, a professor of public law at the University of Turku, told Uusi Suomi on Wednesday that mandatory quarantines and isolations are constitutionally interpreted as false imprisonment.

“The measures in question must be justified based on the criteria laid down in the law,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi