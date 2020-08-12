Kiuru on Monday took at least some of her fellow cabinet members by surprise by announcing the government has decided to introduce tougher quarantine and testing rules for travellers returning from high-risk countries to Finland.

THE MINISTRY of Social Affairs and Health has clarified the announcement made, seemingly out of the blue, by Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) on Monday.

The government had not made a decision on the changes in advance.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health confirmed yesterday that people arriving from high-risk countries will be subjected to additional measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, including formal quarantine orders and mandatory coronavirus tests.

“The matter is presently under preparation, and the objective is to adopt the new operating model shortly,” it said.

The blunt message sent a day earlier was that people returning from high-risk countries would be placed in mandatory quarantines and referred to mandatory coronavirus tests. The turns of phrase were toned down in the press release issued yesterday to clarify the instructions.

“Some passengers will be be obliged to take a test for the coronavirus, but the test does not exempt them from self-monitored quarantine as the person could only be getting sick,” it read.

Airlines will henceforth have to inform passengers arriving from high-risk countries of the procedures waiting for them in Finland. They will also be required to notify authorities of all passengers who started their journey in a high-risk country before changing their mode of transport in one of the about two dozen countries that are currently considered safe by the government.

The goal is hereby to ensure such people receive the correct instructions and are referred to tests and quarantine.

The new instructions have significant practical implications and have already stirred up questions at ports, which along with airports will be required to step up testing, and among people who regularly cross the western border for work.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is currently planning the implementation of the operating model in co-operation with regional and other authorities.

“The new operating model will be gradually implemented regionally all across the country. Until then, people arriving from high-risk countries will be subjected to targeted checks. Official quarantines orders have also already been issued. The self-monitored quarantine continues to apply to everyone who has travelled in a high-risk country,” said the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi