The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) on Tuesday confirmed that its waiting times for test results have increased to as many as four days due to a backlog of swab samples waiting for analysis.

WAITING TIMES for coronavirus tests and test results have increased significantly in some of the largest cities in Finland.

“We are doing our best to shorten the delays in responses, but right now our clients should prepare for the aforementioned delays,” it said.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that the waiting times have doubled from 1–2 to 3–4 days in Tampere and are even longer in Jyväskylä.

“The first available appointment for a Covid-19 test is on Sunday. Today is Tuesday. My student patients don’t have emergency food pantries at home (because they can’t afford them) and are left without school lunches for a week. They live alone. Their families live elsewhere. Sigh,” tweeted Miila Halonen, a physician at student health care in Tampere.

Her sentiments were echoed by Osku Torro, a doctoral researcher at Tampere University.

“The boat is leaking like a sieve,” he said, reminding that the waiting times are considerably shorter in the private sector. “A five-day backlog. Good grief. You can’t make use of the private sector because the party platform states that’d summon crickets and poltergeists.”

Maarit Leinonen, an epidemiologist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), viewed that the government should follow up its excellent decisions on the quarantines and mandatory tests of travellers by utilising the private sector to help to clear the backlog in coronavirus testing.

“How about bringing in the private sector to help in testing instead of handing out test appointments for Saturday on Monday?”

The Association of Medical Companies (LPY) on Tuesday issued a press release to offer its thoughts on the waiting times, saying it is baffled by reports that there is no shortage of testing capacity but massive delays in accessing tests.

Private health care companies, it underlined, have the capacity to analyse thousands of samples a day, meaning the public sector could reduce the pressure by acquiring testing services from the private sector.

Ismo Partanen, the executive director of LPY, said the situation is the outcome of a political decision.

“There is a willingness to have the public sector take care of testing, whatever it costs,” he claimed. “It seems that some decision makers consider it more important who is carrying out the tests rather than ensuring quick access to tests. They would rather ask people to line up than acquire help from the private sector.”

One objective of the national coronavirus strategy, he reminded, is to make sure waiting times for tests do not exceed 24 hours.

“Finland has had plenty of time to tune up coronavirus testing during the lull in the epidemic to make sure the objective can be met. Yet serious problems are already being reported, even though the second wave of the epidemic seems to be only starting,” said Partanen.

“Failing in the testing process can topple the government’s composite strategy to combat the coronavirus because testing is its cornerstone, its first step. If you fail to take the first step in the strategy, also the further measures cannot produce the best benefits possible.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi