“It’s a harsh decision. I understand well why we’re pulling out the big guns. We can’t rely only on testing at this point,” said Krista Kiuru (SDP), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT on Monday announced it has stepped up its measures to combat the coronavirus epidemic by deciding that people arriving from certain high-risk countries should be placed into quarantine by regulatory decisions.

Almost 50 new infections reported in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 47 to 7,601 between Friday and Monday.

Almost 130 (129) of the infections were reported over the latest seven-day monitoring period between 1 and 7 August, representing an increase of 58 from the period between 25 and 31 July.

The death toll from the virus crept up by two to 333.

Five people are currently in hospital care, including one in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by roughly 10,000 to 408,500 between Friday and Monday.

The decision enables authorities to issue people a fine or a prison sentence of up to three months for violating a quarantine order.

“We’d rather not use sanctions, but we can resort to them in some individual cases,” outlined Timo Harakka (SDP), the Minister of Transport and Communications.

Harakka on Monday also revealed that airlines will be required to report both the total number of passengers and the number of passengers who began their journeys in a high-risk country but changed their mode of transport in a country regarded as safe on each of their flights destined for Finland.

“Closing the airspace completely is no longer justified,” he added.

The government also announced it will increase testing for passengers arriving from high-risk countries.

The announcement came after it was reported that coronavirus infections have been detected in 24 of the 157 passengers who arrived from Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, to Turku on Saturday. All of the passengers on the two flights reportedly agreed to get tested for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in Finland.

“The number of infections has taken us all by surprise,” said Kiuru.

No infections were detected in the 65 passengers who arrived from Bucharest, Romania, on Friday. A third of the passengers, however, refused to get tested for the virus upon their arrival.

“It has been a disappointment that people have been travelling to high-risk countries more than the recommendations allow,” admitted Mika Salminen, the head of health security at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The City of Turku on Friday announced that several infections have been detected in passengers arriving from the Balkans since July. Health care services were consequently made available last weekend at Turku Airport.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi