THL on Friday revealed that two of the participants have tested positive for the new coronavirus after the event and that the majority of the exposed participants have been placed into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

DOZENS of Finns were exposed to the new coronavirus at a private event organised in Estonia between 31 July and 2 August, reports the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Both of the infected participants are from Helsinki. They experienced symptoms associated with the virus already during the event, according to THL.

Altogether the event was participated by 81 people from 14 localities across Finland and a few from Estonia. Almost two dozen (22) of the participants have experienced symptoms associated with the virus after returning from Estonia to Finland.

None of them, however, has yet to test positive for the virus.

“The case is an example of how the disease can spread quickly to different parts of Finland. You should not participate in public events, go to work or move around in public for other than necessary reasons even if you are only experiencing mild symptoms,” underlined Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL.

THL on Saturday updated its press release to list the ferry services used by the participants to return to Finland between 1 and 6 August.

Passengers on the same ferries are advised to monitor their well-being and contact health care authorities if they develop symptoms such as breathing difficulties, coughing diarrhoea, fever, sore throat or weakened sense of smell or taste.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT