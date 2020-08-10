THL on Friday reminded that travellers arriving from countries that are subject to border controls and travel restrictions are urged to observe a 14-day self-monitored quarantine upon their arrival in Finland. The recommendation, it stressed, applies also to travellers arriving via a transit country that is not subject to restrictions and travellers who have tested negative for the new coronavirus.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has updated its instructions on self-monitored quarantine for travellers arriving in Finland.

“Note that the voluntary quarantine recommendation applies even if you have been tested for the coronavirus and received a negative test result. This is because the test result reflects your situation at the time of testing. A negative result does not rule out the possibility of you being infected after the test or that the infection is incubating,” stated THL.

“Everyone living or visiting Finland has a shared responsibility to make sure the Covid-19 epidemic does not accelerate uncontrollably.”

THL on Friday clarified that people ordered into self-monitored quarantine should avoid close contact with others and stay at home and avoid all unnecessary movements, including trips to school or workplace.

“Necessary movements include visiting the doctor while maintaining a safe distance. Taking part in a hobby is not a necessary movement,” it said.

Children, it added, should similarly stay at home and refrain from participating in in-person instruction in early-childhood and primary education during the self-monitored quarantine, as well as agree on alternative teaching arrangements with the education provider.

People asked to observe the two-week quarantine should also refrain from using public transport, according to THL.

The quarantine instructions currently apply to travellers arriving from Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Luxembourg, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom. The only types of travel allowed from these countries are return, work-related and other essential travel, as well as transit travel.

Outside Europe, the instructions apply to travellers arriving from all countries except for China, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

All Finnish citizens have the constitutional right to return and leave Finland, unless the right has been limited by a government decree. Also the family members of citizens can enter the country regardless of nationality.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi