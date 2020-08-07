“I’m personally of the view that the second wave has already started. It started after the first week of July. Before that, infections were dropping steadily, but after that infections have been rising steadily,” he stated.

JUHA TUOMINEN , the CEO of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), said on YLE’s A-studio on Wednesday that the second wave of the new coronavirus has already hit Finland.

Number of laboratory-confirmed cases up by 20 The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 20 to 7,532 between Wednesday and Thursday.

Ninety-four of the infections were detected over the latest seven-day monitoring period between 28 July and 3 August, signalling an increase of 41 from the period between 21 and 27 July.

The death toll from the coronavirus stayed unchanged at 331, as did the number of people in hospital care at six.

The number of samples tested for the virus increased by 4,300 to 389,500 between Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuominen estimated that the increase stems from people moving, travelling, meeting and communicating with each other more often. “We’re seeing that the increase in infections is linked especially to these kinds of activities,” he told. “You don’t have to be much of a predictor to guess that if we continue on the same track, the number [of infections] will continue growing.”

He reminded that the early stages of the epidemic demonstrated that the virus is capable of spreading at a considerably higher rate than currently, meaning some counter-measures are required to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

“If we continue on the current track, we’ll have a problem on our hands in a month. We have to do something to break the upward trend,” he underlined.

The guests of the topical talk show also included Krista Kiuru (SDP), the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services. The Finnish government, she assured, will issue a recommendation that people wear face coverings in public places but added that wearing one will unlikely be made mandatory.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will need a few more days to formulate the recommendation carefully, according to Kiuru.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi