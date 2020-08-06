Kiuru on Wednesday told Helsingin Sanomat that the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has been asked to draw up a recommendation for the use of face coverings and ramp up the testing capacity.

KRISTA KIURU (SDP), the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services, has promised a variety of measures to mitigate the possible second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

She envisioned that it could be possible to set the recommendations specifically for each region based on its epidemiological situation.

“Mask use must be in our tool set, and the recommendation must adapt to the times. We’ll start with a recommendation that fits whatever the epidemiological situation happens to be, and we must be ready to make it stricter if the situation changes,” said Kiuru.

She also expressed her concern with both the failure of people returning from high-risk countries to observe the two-week quarantine and the surge in the number of infections among young people. Under 30-year-olds, she highlighted, have made up about 50–60 per cent of the infections reported in recent weeks, representing a notable increase from 20 per cent in the spring.

The increase in infections among young people is a concern also for Eeva Ruotsalainen, a deputy chief physician at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

“Young adults and working-age people are moving even more and more in August. It’d be important that young people understand that it’s impossible to maintain a safe distance in nightclubs, which creates a significant risk of the epidemic spreading wider,” she stated in an interview with Ilta-Sanomat.

Experts at HUS and Kiuru have both estimated that although the epidemiological situation is presently under control, concerns about the case numbers erupting are warranted.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi