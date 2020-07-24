The Ministry of Employment and the Economy on Wednesday revealed that the number of unemployed job seekers surged by 84 per cent from the previous year to 61,892 in Helsinki in June, pushing the unemployment rate almost eight percentage points higher than in June 2019.

THE RANKS of the unemployed have grown sharply in the capital region of Finland.

The ranks of the jobless swelled by 86 per cent year-on-year in Espoo and 100 per cent year-on-year in Vantaa. Nationwide, the number of job seekers was 64 per cent higher than in 2019.

Unemployed job seekers include both laid-off and temporarily laid-off people, but not people who have been laid off on a part-time basis.

The number of temporarily laid-off job seekers decreased by 6,892 from the previous month in June, leaving the temporarily laid-off to account for almost a third (32%) of all unemployed job seekers. If the temporarily laid-off are excluded from the comparison, the number of unemployed job seekers grew by 27 per cent from the previous year.

Almost a third of all temporarily laid-off employees were previously employed in the retail and service industry in June. A quarter of them were job seekers without an occupational category, such as young people and the newly graduated, and another quarter experts and senior experts, according to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The share of experts increased and that of retail and service workers decreased from the previous month.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy also reported that its unofficial data suggests the number of temporarily laid-off employees has continued to decrease, while that of all unemployed job seekers has continued to increase in July.

Sharp increase in youth unemployment

Statistics Finland’s latest labour force survey indicates that the social and economic crisis kindled by the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact especially on youth unemployment.

Young people accounted for a disproportionately large share of the ranks of the unemployed in June, with the number of under 25-year-old job seekers surging by 158 per cent and that of 25–29-year-old job seekers by 131 per cent from the previous year. The number of 20–29-year-old job seekers without post-primary qualifications was 78 per cent higher than in June 2019.

The number of over 50-year-old job seekers, by contrast, increased by 52 per cent year-on-year and that of foreign job seekers by 57 per cent year-on-year in June. The ranks of the long-term unemployed – people who have been without a job for at least 12 consecutive months – grew by 18 per cent.

The number of job vacancies reported to TE Offices stood at 5,620 in Helsinki on 30 June, signalling a drop of 33 per cent from the previous year. The number of vacancies was 39 per cent lower than one year earlier in Vantaa and 37 per cent lower in Espoo. Nationwide, the number of job vacancies was 21 per cent lower than in June 2019.

The vacancies were found especially in the construction, retail and service industries.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi