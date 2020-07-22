KRP on Tuesday revealed that the pre-trial investigation has moved forward and the incident is presently being investigated as attempted murder on grounds of certain details related to the sequence of events.

THE NATIONAL BUREAU of Investigation (KRP) has taken over a pre-trial investigation into the assault of Pekka Kataja (PS), a regional campaign manager of the Finns Party.

“The information currently at our disposal indicates that we are dealing with a vicious act against the life and health of a person, into which the investigation is still being conducted in close collaboration between [KRP] and Central Finland Police Department,” said Teemu Karhunen, the detective chief inspector in charge of the inquiry at KRP.

Kataja, who is also a councillor for the town of Jämsä in Central Finland, was assaulted by two men in his home at around 9–10am on Friday, 17 July. He himself has said he was hit in the head several times with a hammer or similar object, resulting in a fractured skull and cerebral haemorrhage, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The investigators are continuing to ask members of the public to report any tips and relevant sightings related to, for example, the incident or the people involved.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi