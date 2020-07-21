EK on Monday announced it is of the view that a job seeker’s eligibility for earnings-related unemployment security should not be conditional on their membership in an unemployment fund, as it is unfair that the earnings-related scheme is funded with contributions from all earners but only benefits fund members.

THE CONFEDERATION of Finnish Industries (EK) has adopted a new position on earnings-related unemployment security.

The social crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated that everyone should be entitled to earnings-related unemployment security, according to EK.

“The pandemic has underlined the fact that low-wage earners are often not entitled to earnings-related security, and that is why we need statutory earnings-related unemployment security,” argued Ilkka Oksala, the head of work and social affairs at EK.

EK pointed out that as the shift to a universal earnings-related security scheme would create additional costs, it should be carried out in conjunction with the amendments to increase work incentives in the unemployment security system. The shift, it underscored, should neither increase costs, nor reduce the work incentives in the unemployment security system.

The central organisation revealed it prepared its statement on unemployment security for roughly a year.

“The parliamentary parties largely have a consensus on the reform, and that is why we presume that the reform will be carried out,” stated Oksala.

Attitudes toward universal earnings-related unemployment security have changed quickly in Finland. While the chairpersons of all parliamentary parties have expressed their support for the idea, there is no consensus on many of the details, including how the earnings-related scheme should be extended to cover all wage earners.

The Left Alliance, for instance, believes the in making membership in an unemployment fund mandatory to all employees. The Social Democratic Party has expressed its support for a universal scheme on the condition that the reform results in no cuts in earnings-related unemployment security or social security in general.

EK on Monday said the new scheme should be administered in a centralised fashion by, for example, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela). The same view has been expressed by the National Coalition.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi