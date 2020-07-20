SOUTH-WESTERN Finland Police Department has revealed it has opened a pre-trial investigation into a shooting that took place outdoors in Pansio, a western suburb of the south-western city of Turku, Finland, between Saturday and Sunday.
Several people have been brought into custody and two taken to hospital in the wake of the incident, but the investigators have refrained from commenting on whether the injuries are life-threatening.
“The shooting took place outdoors, but I won’t start detailing it any further,” Joachim Mattfolk, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation, commented to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.
Mattfolk also declined to specify the number of people in police custody, the number of people suspected of involvement in the incident and the number of shots fired.
South-Western Finland Police Department said in its press release it will provide further information about the case no earlier than on Wednesday.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT