Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday pointed out that the total number of infections was reported at 7,301 on Tuesday, 7,296 on Wednesday and 7,293 on Thursday.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) raised at least a couple of eyebrows this week by announcing the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections has dropped in Finland.

Almost 300,000 samples tested A total of 7,293 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections have been reported in Finland, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Only 30 of the infections were reported over the latest seven-day monitoring period between 7 and 13 July, signalling an increase of six from the period between 30 June and 6 July.

The death toll from the new coronavirus stands currently at 328.

The number of people in hospital care decreased by one to seven between Wednesday and Thursday. None of the patients are currently in need of critical care.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by 3,800 to 294,900 between Wednesday and Thursday.

THL explained a day earlier that the decline is attributable to a change implemented to the infectious diseases register on Wednesday. Infection reports from physicians and laboratories will henceforth be consolidated into a single register entry whenever they deal with the same disease or microbe and the same person within one year.

The window for consolidating infection reports had previously been three months. Reports from March and June, thereby, would have shown as two infections in the register even if they dealt with the same person.

Teemu Möttönen, an officer at the infectious disease control and vaccinations unit of THL, reminded Helsingin Sanomat that it is possible that a single person has been tested more than once.

“The laboratory notifications of positive results will thereby be linked to the one case. People may have also visited various physicians and also their infectious disease notifications about Covid-19 will be linked to the same case,” he stated in an e-mail to the daily newspaper on Thursday.

The registry update will reduce the number of laboratory-confirmed infections by 27. 10 of the cases reports date back to July, 10 to June, three to May and four to April.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT