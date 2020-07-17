Police have revealed that a lorry driving north on the highway is believed to have bumped into the rear of a passenger car turning left in front of it, causing the lorry to veer into the opposite lane and collide head-on with another car.

TWO PEOPLE DIED and two were seriously injured in an accident that took place on highway 3 south of Parkano, Pirkanmaa, on Thursday, reports YLE.

“Two people in the car involved in the head-on collision died and two were seriously injured,” read a press release from Central Finland Police Department.

The accident took place at 10.43am.

Central Finland Police Department has opened a pre-trial investigation into the incident and has asked members of the public to report any sightings of the accident. The investigators have yet to comment on the issue of culpability.

The accident is also under review by the Safety Investigation Authority.

YLE on Thursday wrote that the section of the highway was closed for traffic for over three hours, with one of the lanes opening for traffic at approximately 2.30pm and the other at 4.30pm. Traffic on the road section has since returned to normal.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT