The heads of state of the 27-country bloc will convene to discuss both the fund and the bloc’s multiannual financial framework in Brussels on Friday, 17 July.

MEMBER STATES of the European Union widely recognise the need to reach an agreement on the recovery fund necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, tells Tytti Tuppurainen (SDP), the Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering.

Tuppurainen on Wednesday took part in a video conference with her colleagues from other member states to lay the groundwork for the key meeting. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP), she said, is prepared to continue the meeting throughout the weekend or re-convene quickly if necessary.

“There is an awareness that the decisive moment is at hand,” said Tuppurainen.

She and her colleagues discussed a proposal submitted last week by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council. Tuppurainen said many member states called attention to the principles of the rule of law in their statements, echoing demands that the granting of funds be made conditional on compliance with the principles.

“There has been some progress on the recovery package, but the question of the proportion of loans and aid is still clearly a work in progress. The work on the allocation criteria is also continuing.”

Finland has called not only for making the funding conditional on compliance with the rule of law, but also for an overall smaller package, a greater emphasis on loans and the clear delineation of its exposures.

Tuppurainen declined to comment on what kind of an outcome the country would be ready to approve.

“What matters is the whole. The prime minister will conduct an overall assessment toward the end of the negotiations. It’s difficult to name any single issues because it’s always difficult to predict how the negotiations move forward,” she explained.

The recovery fund has come under criticism especially from the so-called frugal quartet: Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Tuppurainen said Finland disagrees with the quartet on some issues. The Netherlands, for instance, has voiced its support for increasing the role of the councils of member states to enable them to steer the use of funds in member states.

“The Netherlands is being unnecessarily bureaucratically strict on this,” she said.

Finland is also willing to approve a slightly larger overall package than the quarter and not supportive of the idea of introducing discounts to membership fees called for by the four countries.

“They are rebates that all other member states would have to pay, including Finland,” stated Tuppurainen.

The fund has been criticised for leading to direct income transfers from northern to southern members of the bloc and advancing the federalisation of the EU.

“There are grounds for the recovery package in the treaties,” Tuppurainen responded, pointing to a statement issued by the legal service of the General Secretariat of the Council. “This is not a eurozone crisis and we aren’t assuming joint liability for existing debts or covering for bad financial management.”

“It’s a question of the member states showing mutual solidarity amidst the coronavirus crisis that is threatening to set off a new economic recession.”

The European Union, she underlined, is not an income transfer union that exclusively distributes funds from the rich to the poor.

“We’re talking about the functioning of the EU’s internal market. When it comes to the allocation of funding for certain lower-income countries, that’s a way to mitigate inequality in Europe. These measures contain a pronounced reformative element. Countries that are dependent on fossil energy get help to reform their economies.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi