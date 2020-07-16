POP Insurance on Wednesday revealed that fraudulent insurance claims are most commonly related to accidents that damaged motor vehicles and increasingly to accidents that damaged consumer electronics and, especially, smart devices.

THE NUMBER of insurance frauds has increased this spring as a result of the lay-offs, temporary lay-offs and financial concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, tells POP Insurance.

The launch of a new smartphone model, for example, tends to lead to an up-tick in the number of claims concerning damaged or lost phones, as people try to get rid of their old smartphone and get insurance firms to provide the cash float for updating to the newer model, according to the Finnish insurer.

“If it used to be that you could generalise that every case of vandalism to a car would included the disappearance of at least one Ray-Ban sunglasses, now you could say every claim makes mention of a wireless speaker or smartphone,” said Paavo Niemelä, the head of inquiry at POP Insurance.

POP Insurance stated that insurance frauds are committed by all kinds of people, regardless of age. Older people and people living in rural areas submit a few more fraudulent claims related to damaged vehicles, whereas younger people and people living in urban areas submit more fraudulent claims related to damaged electronics.

Niemelä told about a case where the owner of an insurance policy claimed to have waken up to an odd noise coming from the kitchen. The oven, the claim alleged, had caught fire for an unknown reason and damaged the stove top and worktop next to it.

The worktop had a number of valuable electronics: two phones, a laptop and a tablet with a combined value of 4,000 euros.

“Suspicions usually arise when a substantial amount of property is listed in an insurance claim and, in this case, all the electronics had by chance been exactly where the accident happened. People try to get insurance companies to help them with their financial woes,” analysed Niemelä.

No fire had actually occurred, found an inquiry by POP Insurance.

The photos and stories attached to claims can similarly raise suspicions, added Niemelä. One insurance owner, he said, had happened to take a photo of a television stand loaded with electronics before and after they accidentally dropped flowers bought for their partner on them.

“The television, receiver and music player were all damaged. We got the before and after photos as attachments in the claim. A visit to the owner’s home showed that nothing had happened in the flat and the goods were unharmed in their usual places,” he recounted.

POP Insurance pointed out that while digitalisation has made it easier and quicker to handle insurance issues, it has also brought about an increase in insurance frauds. One reason for the unfortunate trend could be the anonymous nature of the process, as it is possible to submit a claim from your home sofa without face-to-face interaction.

The value of fraudulent insurance claims detected annually is up to tens of millions of euros.

“The individual fraud attempts are usually not too valuable, but the number of cases is high,” said Niemelä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi