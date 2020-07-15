The mercury has not climbed over the 25°C-mark in Finland since 29 June, when it hit 26.2°C in Oulu, North Ostrobothnia.

FINLAND could be in for another heat wave as the cool and unstable weather is set to make way for warmer temperatures as soon as this week, reports Foreca, a private weather forecasting company based in Helsinki.

Foreca on Wednesday wrote that the often elusive mark could be under threat in south-western parts of the country as soon as Thursday. The more likely scenario, however, is that the warm weather does not return to different parts of the country until the weekend.

The temperatures are forecast to settle between 25°C and 27°C, falling short of the record-breaking heat witnessed in June.

Juha Tuomala, a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the 25°C-mark is most likely to be breached on Saturday. The warm weather, he added, will spread fairly evenly between different parts of the country, with the highest temperatures expected in areas along the western and north-western coast and south-western Lapland.

High temperatures are likely the following day at least in eastern and western parts of the country, as are thunderstorms.

Foreca reminded that also night temperatures may linger over 20°C in the coming days, especially in regions close to bodies of water. Its current forecast shows that the warm weather will make way for rains and unstable weather towards the end of next week.

“Tuesday may be the last day with plus-25°C temperatures. Rains may be fairly widespread on Wednesday,” Tuomala confirmed to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT