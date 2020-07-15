Reports about the error – the applicants were mistakenly assigned negative points for questions they had chosen not to answer – emerged late last week, while the number of additional admissions was announced on Monday.

THE FACULTIES OF LAW of Finnish universities will admit 46 more students than intended due to an error in grading entrance examinations, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The number of students affected by the error was initially estimated at a couple of dozen.

“The issue has two dimensions,” Antti Aine, the chairperson of the joint selection board for faculties of law, was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat on Monday. “We knew that the mistake had definitely had an impact on most point totals, but what was crucial was how many applicants’ admission was affected by it.”

Rectifying the error may also have had an impact on applicants who had been admitted to one university, but whose real points were enough to earn admission to another university higher on their list of priorities.

Half of the additional students will begin their studies at the University of Helsinki. The University of Turku, the University of Lapland and the University of Eastern Finland will welcome 10, eight and five more law students, respectively.

The number of admitted students increases because the students who received a letter of admission based on the original erroneous points will also retain their study places.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT