Haavisto stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that many of his colleagues from the 27-country bloc voiced their support for a joint response to the legislative change that, according to its critics, curtails protests and freedom of speech in the special administrative region of China.

THE EUROPEAN UNION is continuing to mull over its response to the new security law imposed on Hong Kong by China, tells Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Greens).

“A joint EU reaction is clearly something that could be of significance here. Not necessarily that independent member states react at different speeds,” he viewed.

No concrete decisions on the response were made as the bloc’s foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday, according to Haavisto.

Australia and Canada have responded to the legislative change by suspending their extradition treaties with Hong Kong. The United Kingdom, in turn, has responded by offering citizenship options to residents of the semi-autonomous city. All such moves have prompted an immediate condemning response from China.

Around 10 EU member states currently have an extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

Haavisto on Monday reminded that Finland signed its treaty with the region under “completely different” circumstances.

“Further extradition could entail closed trials or, in the worst-case scenario, the threat of the death penalty if the person is moved to mainland China. Finnish authorities will definitely take these kinds of things into consideration in the new circumstances. My own understanding is that we really can’t apply a treaty like this in these circumstances,” he was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat.

Haavisto said Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) is the right cabinet member to comment on what could be the grounds for suspending or terminating the treaty formally.

Henriksson told Helsingin Sanomat that she has asked officials to examine the option of [suspension] but viewed that the most effective course of action would be a uniform response from the EU.

“The way I see it is that we’ll have to look quickly into what’s needed to [terminate the treaty],” she said.

She reminded that suspending or terminating the treaty would necessitate broad-based political consideration and the support of both President Sauli Niinistö and the Finnish Parliament. It is clear, she added, that the situation in the semi-autonomous region is presently completely different from what it was when the treaty was ratified seven years ago.

“It’s perfectly clear that because the circumstances have now changed, we wouldn’t extradite anyone. But we must also look into the legal side of things,” Henriksson said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT