School closures, he phrased, would definitely have to be weighed up carefully if the epidemiological situation warranted more restrictions.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) is unlikely to recommend that schools be closed in a bid to keep the coronavirus epidemic in check in Finland, Mika Salminen, the head of health security at THL, said on YLE Radio 1 on Monday.

Coronavirus situation remains calm in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections crept up by 16 to 7,295 between Sunday and Monday.

Only 34 of the infections were detected over the most recent seven-day monitoring period between 4 and 10 July, representing a drop of 16 cases from the period between 27 June and 3 July.

The death toll from the new coronavirus stayed unchanged at 329 between Sunday and Monday.

The number of patients in hospital care rose by two to eight. One of them is currently in need of critical care.

Some 90 per cent, or 6,800, of the confirmed cases are believed to have recovered from the disease.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by 3,800 to 278,800 between Sunday and Monday.

“There’s presently so much evidence of [the closures] really not being beneficial and actually being harmful to children. I don’t think we could recommend them as a course of action any more,” he commented to the public broadcasting company.

Schools and kindergartens in the country were shut down to slow down the epidemic for roughly eight weeks but re-opened for the last two weeks of the school year in mid-May.

THL on Friday reported that the closures of schools and kindergartens had only a minor impact on the number of coronavirus infections in young people. Young people, it also reminded, rarely require critical care for symptoms caused by the virus according to a study of infections in and critical care periods of under 20-year-olds in Finland and Sweden.

Although Sweden kept its kindergartens and primary schools open throughout the spring, the incidence of the virus in the under 20-year-old population was roughly the same in the two countries: 52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland and 49 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Sweden.

The number of infections among young people, though, did increase after the testing was increased in Sweden in late May, according to THL.

“Coronavirus infections have rarely caused serious symptoms in children and young people in both Finland and Sweden. Neither country has reported a single coronavirus-related death of an under 20-year-old. Current information indicates that children also transmit the virus less than adults,” said Hanna Nohynek, a chief physician at THL.

The study was conducted at the request of Unicef. The study is set to continue in the autumn to shed more light on the role of children and young people in the spread of the new coronavirus.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi