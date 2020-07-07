“We’ve identified and contacted two families who have been exposed. The infected person moved around quite a lot on the ship, so there’s no way to identify all contacts,” Timo Luukkarinen, a medical director at the City of Helsinki.

AT LEAST TWO FAMILIES have been identified as being exposed to the new coronavirus on a cruise between Helsinki and Tallinn between 30 June and 1 July , reports YLE.

THL: 15 new infections reported in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections crept up by 15 to 7,257 between Sunday and Monday.

Forty-six of the infections were reported over the latest seven-day monitoring period between 27 June and 3 July, representing a drop of 18 from the period between 20 and 26 June.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths stayed at 329 between Sunday and Monday.

The number of people in hospital care dropped by one to 19. Only one of them is currently in need of critical care.

Some 6,700 people, representing 90 per cent of all infected, are believed to have recovered from the disease.

A total of 255,500 samples have been tested for the new coronavirus, signalling an increase of 3,900 from Sunday.

Luukkarinen told YLE that only the passengers who are contacted by authorities will be ordered into quarantine, but reminded that everyone onboard the cruise ship should get tested without delay if they develop symptoms associated with the virus, such as fever, dry cough, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

“The two families that are now in quarantine were in close contact with the infected person,” he said.

The virus carrier, he added, is unable to say exactly how many people they came in contact with on the cruise, but it is clear that not all of the cruise passengers have been exposed to the virus. “The person apparently spent time at least in the nightclub. Passengers in the common facilities they used may have been exposed,” he said.

No other passengers have yet to test positive for the new coronavirus, according to Luukkarinen.

Marika Nöjd, the director of communications at Tallink Silja, stated to YLE that the cruise ship had fewer than 1,000 passengers, equalling about 30 per cent of the ship’s maximum passenger capacity.

“All ships have fewer passengers than usual, and the ships won’t be booked full. Hand sanitiser is also available in many places, and the ship has announcements and stickers related to the issue. Passengers receive instructions about the issue, and everyone is required to assure they have no symptoms before checking in. We won’t start conducting health checks on anyone,” she said.

Nöjd added that if a passenger develops symptoms during a cruise, they and their companions will be isolated from others, while the cabin they used will be taken out of use and disinfected thoroughly.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT