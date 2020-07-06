“A network was also established this year to develop expertise in human trafficking in different parts of Finland. This support more effective interventions in these kinds of offences,” she commented.

A SPECIAL UNIT on human trafficking will begin its operations within the Police of Finland in 2021, reveals Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Greens).

Police alone cannot rectify the issue, she reminded. The Ministry of the Interior is consequently co-operating closely with the Ministry of Justice, which is responsible for coordinating the action plan against human trafficking, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, which has begun preparatory work to develop the assistance available to victim.

Ohisalo on Sunday also expressed her dismay with the report that several companies in the cleaning industry have effectively based their operations on exploiting employees in vulnerable positions, such foreigners waiting for decisions on their residence permit applications.

“The [Helsingin Sanomat] report about the cleaning industry is shocking. Human trafficking and trampling on employee rights mustn’t be tolerated,” she stressed.

Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) told Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday that she would be in favour of enabling labour protection authorities to impose an administrative sanction fee on employers who deny fair wages from their employees well before a criminal investigation has been opened.

“This sanction fee is one of the things that’s being weighed up. The task force has convened regularly also during the coronavirus epidemic. I’ve urged the task force to make haste, saying we have to adopt stricter laws quickly,” said Haatainen.

Researcher Erna Bodström reminded that the victims of human trafficking are often in such a vulnerable position that they do not have the courage to report or expose violations of labour laws and employment terms.

“Their reward, you see, can be forcible removal. We must also improve their position, meaning that of asylum seekers and undocumented people,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi