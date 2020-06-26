Statistics Finland on Thursday published a set of preliminary statistics indicating that a total of 19,027 children were born in Finland between January and May, signalling an increase of 609 from the first five months of 2019.

THE BIRTH RATE of Finland has plummeted exceptionally sharply in recent years, but the first half of this year continues to offer some much-welcome hope that the rate is on the mend.

The upward trend in the number of births has therefore continued, giving hope that the low point has been passed. The statistical bureau reported last month that the number of births was 465 higher than last year over the first four months of the year.

Changes in the sizes of age groups have a substantial impact on the entire society, as population forecasts are taken into consideration in mulling over the number of schools, the rate of real estate transactions and the geographical distribution of businesses in the coming years.

The Finnish population, the preliminary statistics also show, grew by 2,716 people to 5,528,008 between January and May. The population growth was a consequence of migration gain from abroad as new immigrants (11,273) outnumbered new emigrants (4,044) by 7,229.

The number of births, meanwhile, was 4,333 lower than that of deaths (23,360) between January and May. The number of deaths was 232 higher than over the corresponding period in 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi