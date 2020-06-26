EASTERN UUSIMAA Police Department has reported that a group of youngsters bludgeoned an under 15-year-old person under a jetty and jumped on it at a popular beach at Lake Kuusijärvi in Vantaa on Monday.

Police have determined in the early stages of the pre-trial investigation that the young victim had first been pushed underwater by the group of youngsters, but they managed to escape and flee under the jetty, prompting the group to jump on jetty in what appears to have been an attempt to prevent the victim from getting out from under it.

The jumping did not end until an outsider yelled at the group, ordering them to stop.

“The young person under the jetty had absolutely no strength left at this point,” stated Nils Majewski, the chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at Eastern Uusimaa Police Department.

The incident took place between 8pm and 9pm on Monday. Eastern Uusimaa Police Department is urging everyone who witnessed or has knowledge about the incident to contact its tip line by e-mail or phone.

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday revealed that incidents are not uncommon at what is one of the most popular beaches in Greater Helsinki. The beach was brimming with people taking in one of the hottest days ever in June in Finland also on Thursday.

Päivi Hyppänen, the kitchen manager at Cafe Kuusijärvi, told the newspaper that disturbances occur fairly regularly at the beach because of the activities of not only young people but people of all ages.

“We have to intervene in all sorts of situations. Sometimes we have to alert the guard many times a day,” she told.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT