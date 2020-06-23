The man, who also worked as a nurse at the unit, has also been charged with aggravated extortion, aggravated embezzlement, aggravated forgery, aggravated drug offence and two aggravated assaults.

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR of Kotisairaala Luotsi, a hospice care unit based in Turku, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a defenceless patient, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

His ex-wife, in turn, has been charged with aggravated extortion and aggravated forgery over her actions as a physician and head of human resources at Kotisairaala Luotsi. The offences are believed to have taken place between December 2009 and May 2015.

Charges were brought also against four officials at the City of Turku on Monday. The officials are suspected of violating their official duty for neglecting their obligation to monitor the operations of the unit specified both in law and the procurement agreement. The City of Turku opened a tender for a hospice care contract for 2011–2014 in late 2010, eventually handing the contract to by far the lowest bidder, Kotisairaala Luotsi.

The prosecutor decided not to bring charges against two officials on grounds that the statute of limitations on the suspected offences had passed.

The main suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on account that both of the victims were unconscious patients. The charge of aggravated embezzlement stems from him withdrawing substantial sums of money from the company and forging documents that enabled him to acquire large amounts of dangerous intoxicants from a pharmacy.

The physician, in turn, is suspected of forging prescriptions by signing several blank prescriptions that were later supplemented by a third party with the names and recipients of the medications.

The ex-couple are also suspected of aggravated extortion for charging an elderly couple unreasonable sums of money for the services of Kotisairaala Luotsi.

The defence counsels of both defendants denied all criminal accusations in April, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The city officials, similarly, have denied committing any offences.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT