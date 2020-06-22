The mercury is forecast to hover mainly between 23 and 28°C this week but breach the 30°C-mark in certain parts of the country.

TEMPERATURES are expected to continue to climb this week especially in southern and central parts of Finland, Iiris Viljamaa, a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), revealed to STT on Sunday.

“That may not happen as soon as on Monday,” stated Viljamaa. “But temperatures may climb above 30°C in south-western parts of the country on Tuesday.”

The weather is forecast to continue getting warmer throughout the week, with the 30°C-mark under threat towards the end of the week in several parts of southern and central Finland. The mercury is not expected to creep up as high in northern parts of the country, however. While winds are expected to prevent temperatures from rising much above the 20°C-mark in Northern Lapland, western parts of the region could see the mercury rise to 25°C.

“The weather will probably become a bit more changeable the week after that, when the month turns to July. But it’ll still be warm,” assured Viljamaa.

The Midsummer weekend was already one of the warmest in recent history at a number of weather observation stations in Finland. The mercury rose to 28.7°C in Kärkkä, Salo, on Friday, a reading that is enough for a share of fourth place on the list of highest temperatures ever on Midsummer’s eve.

Saturday’s highest reading (28.3°C), in turn, was reported in Tulkkila, Kokemäki.

The all-time records date back to 1999, when the mercury rose to 31.1°C on Midsummer’s eve and to 32.5°C on Midsummer’s day in Ylämaa, Ylöjärvi. “It was a hot year, but this year’s Midsummer was also extremely warm,” said Viljamaa.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT