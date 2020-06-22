A man born in the 1940s was pulled from the water and pronounced dead by rescue authorities after being found next to a boat without a life jacket at Lake Iso Ahvenjärvi in Pudasjärvi, North Ostrobothnia, on Sunday.

AT LEAST SEVEN PEOPLE drowned over what was a busy weekend for police and rescue services in Finland, report YLE and Helsingin Sanomat .

On Saturday, a young man drowned at Hietaniemi Beach in Helsinki, a roughly 30-year-old man drowned after falling from a carpet-washing jetty into River Kymijoki in Kotka, an elderly woman drowned while swimming at her summer cottage in Sauvo, South-west Finland, and one person drowned in Pälkäne, Pirkanmaa.

On Friday, an elderly man drowned in Rautalampi, Northern Savonia, and one person in Kivenlahti, Espoo.

Both YLE and Helsingin Sanomat also reported that a coast guard officer died after a patrol vessel brushed the bottom and sank outside Loviisa in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday. Two members of the three-person crew managed to abandon the vessel, but the last one was not pulled out of the water-filled vessel until later.

The officer was pronounced dead after being helicoptered to Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki, Petteri Blomvall, a director at the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard District, told YLE.

The cause of death is being investigated by the police and the incident by the Safety Investigation Authority.

Over 23,000 calls to emergency call centres

Helsingin Sanomat wrote that despite forest fire warnings being in effect in several parts of the country, the number of wildfires was lower than both last year and the school-ending weekend. House fires, meanwhile, claimed the life of a woman in Hamina, Southern Finland, and left one injured in Oulu.

More than 23,000 calls were made to Emergency Call Centres between Friday and Saturday, according to the Emergency Response Centre Agency. Most of the calls dealt with falls, illnesses, vandalism and disturbances.

Police have opened an investigation into an attempted manslaughter after a man was doused in petrol and lit on fire in Nurmijärvi, Southern Finland, on Friday. In Vantaa, meanwhile, two men sustained serious injuries after being hit repeatedly in the head and upper body with an offensive weapon.

In Oulu, a 28-year-old motorist died after losing control of their car early on Saturday.

Five brought into custody after incident in Helsinki

Five young people were taken into custody for shooting fireworks and throwing rocks at police officers responding to reports about a fight at Hietaniemi Beach in Helsinki between late Friday and early Saturday. Kirsi Kanth, a detective chief inspector at Helsinki Police Department, on Sunday said the young people seem to have turned against the officers on a drunken whim.

Two police officers sustained what are believed to be minor injuries from the fireworks.

“The events do not seem to be premeditated or related to the topical theme of Black Lives Matter, even though eyewitnesses said such slogans were heard at the scene,” she commented.

Three of the five young people who were brought into custody are suspected of offences such as violent resistance to a public official, assault and explosives offence. The other two, in turn, were apprehended for failure to comply with police orders.

All five of them were interrogated and released from police custody on Saturday.

“It seems that intoxicants played a role in the matter and that the bad example provided by others created a mood that it is cool to resist the police,” analysed Kanth.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT