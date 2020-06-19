The Ministry of Finance has appointed a task force to explore the possibility of imposing a withholding tax of five per cent on the dividends of, for example, investment funds, insurance companies and non-profit organisations such as trade unions and associations.

FINANCE FINLAND has expressed its concern about a plan to introduce a withholding tax for organisations that are currently exempt from the dividend tax in Finland.

The task force is also mulling over the possibility of levying a “moderate” tax on the profits of real estate investments by foreign funds and other tax-exempt organisations.

Lea Mäntyniemi, the director of legislation at Finance Finland, on Thursday said the interest group is wary about the proposal partly because imposing the tax on investment funds would mean it would also target “over a million fund investors” in Finland.

“The majority, and growing number, of them are ordinary Finnish wage earners,” she said.

Finance Finland argued that the proposal is not without its problems also in other respects. Targeting the tax on pension companies, it warned, would diminish the profits of the pension system and consequently increase the pressure to raise pension contributions.

The Finnish government stated in its action plan that the proposed tax would allow it to maintain overall funding for art, culture, science and sports at its current level.

Pia Viitanen (SDP), the chairperson of the Parliament’s Finance Committee, on Thursday said it is important that the government proceeds with the matter, highlighting that foreign investors receive “roughly a half” of the 10 billion euros paid in dividends annually by companies on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

“Almost all of them are received by funds and other operators that do not pay taxes on the profits in Finland. By adopting a moderate withholding tax on these tax-exempt dividends, it could be possible to generate hundreds of millions in tax revenues every year,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi