Public incitement to terrorism should similarly be made punishable under the criminal code, it viewed in a report presented to Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) on Tuesday.

A TASK FORCE at the Ministry of Justice is recommending that the anti-terrorism legislation be amended by criminalising the performance of tasks crucial for the criminal activities of terrorist organisations, writes Helsingin Sanomat.

“It seems justified to adopt active participation in the operations of a terrorist organisation as grounds for punitiveness, as membership in a terrorist organisation is usually manifested in such behaviour. Public incitement to join a terrorist group can generally be considered dangerous,” she commented.

The proposal would make illegal the performance tasks ranging from participation in armed terrorist activities and carrying out ideological training related to terrorist activities to seeking to operational preparedness, providing communication services and maintaining information technology.

The task force would not criminalise membership in or affiliation with a terrorist organisation due to the difficulty in defining and proving it.

Public incitement to terrorism, meanwhile, would be defined as encouraging or enticing people to join a terrorist group or commit a terrorist offence by using the mass media, social media or in a crowd.

Jussi Matikkala, a senior advisor for legal affairs at the Ministry of Justice, told Helsingin Sanomat that the task force paid particular attention to distinguishing between sympathising with and inciting to terrorist activity. Matikkala was the head of the chairperson appointed to mull over revision needs in the anti-terrorism legislation.

“The idea here is that sheer expressions of sympathy are not [punishable], but when we’re talking about incitement it turns the light from yellow to red,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT