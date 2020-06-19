Lamminmäki, a former head of client relationships at the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, on Wednesday wrote that the effects of the crisis will be substantial especially on municipalities where the budget deficit has widened for several years.

THE SITUATION of Finnish municipalities is dire amidst the economic and social crisis ignited by the coronavirus outbreak, states Lauri Lamminmäki, an advisor at MDI – Consultancy for Regional Development.

“Ageing small municipalities in the countryside and municipalities faced with structural changes will both be among the first to face the crisis. The problems will be so bad that not all of them will be able to survive,” he predicted.

He reminded that the government will have no choice but to ramp up borrowing and spending in order to follow through with its almost 20-billion-euro stimulus package.

“Municipalities know from experience that the tab has to be paid some day. The stimulus party will be followed by a period of drastic adjustment measures that on a day-to-day basis will translate to streamlined service networks, personnel cuts, assets re-structuring and other politically unpleasant decisions,” said Lamminmäki.

“The same challenged will be faced by the social and health care provinces and their decision-makers, if the government decides to create the provinces.”

Lamminmäki also questioned the readiness to market the social and health care reform as a panacea for all problems in public finances, reminding that it will release either additional funds or human resources for service production.

“Instead of creating new administrative structures, attention should be paid to guaranteeing the operational preconditions of the current municipal structure and save the bits and pieces that can be saved.”

Municipalities, he concluded, will be burdened by the costs of the coronavirus epidemic for a while, despite the 1.4 billion euros allocated to them in the government’s latest supplementary budget.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi