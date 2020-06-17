The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday unveiled its latest economic forecast, predicting that the national economy will contract by six per cent this year before rebounding with a growth spurt of 2.5 per cent in 2021 and one of 1.7 per cent in 2022.

THE FINNISH ECONOMY will need at least a good few years to recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its forecast is founded on the assumption that the coronavirus epidemic will continue to gradually subside without a second peak in infections in the autumn.

Mikko Spolander, the head of the economics department at the Ministry of Finance, pointed out that the support offered to businesses and employees will help the economy to sustain the crisis but do so at the cost of deteriorating public finances.

“Actions to stabilise public finances for the longer term will be required after the stimulus effort, in conjunction with rebuilding,” he reminded.

Also other forecasting agencies are expecting the national economy to contract by about 6–7 per cent in 2020.

The Ministry of Finance estimated that as the crisis gnaws away at tax revenues and increases both unemployment and financial support expenditure, the central government debt will increase by roughly 20 billion euros to account for 71 per cent of the gross domestic product by year-end. The debt ratio, it added, will continue to increase in the coming years, edging closer to the 80-per-cent mark in 2024.

The deficit in public finances, meanwhile, will widen to over eight per cent of output this year but decline in the coming years as the economy recovers and the temporary support effort comes to an end.

The forecast sets the stage for tough economic policy decisions at the government’s budget session in August.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi