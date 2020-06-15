Finland Chamber of Commerce on Friday revealed Finnish exports decreased by 19 per cent year-on-year in May. Finnish Customs, in turn, has published preliminary data showing that the value of goods exports was 19.8 per cent lower than the previous year already in April.

FINNISH EXPORTS have nosedived over the past couple of months.

The year-on-year decrease in goods exports was significant but not as dramatic in March: 8.8 per cent, according to Finnish Customs.

“Fears about the coronavirus crisis hitting companies have unfortunately intensified,” lamented Timo Vuori, the head of trade and international affairs at Finland Chamber of Commerce.

Vuori said the business advocacy’s barometer indicated a month ago that the international clients of exporters were already considering postponing new transactions, payments and investments. Competition in the markets, he added, is heating up as national governments introduce stimulus measures to solidify the standing of local operators.

“Different countries are clearly looking to benefit local operators with national stimulus measures, meaning that Finnish exporters must be firing on all cylinders to win new orders,” he said.

Kauppalehti on Friday wrote that the value of goods exports fell by 12 per cent from the previous year in April.

The combined value of goods and services exported by the country stood at 96 billion euros in 2019, according to the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK). Exports, as a result, accounted for 40 per cent of the gross domestic product, representing an increase of six percentage points from 2018.

Germany and Sweden were the most important destinations for goods from Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi