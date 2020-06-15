Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) stated to YLE on Sunday that the government will make its decisions after lending an ear to various experts and reminded that the emergency powers should only be wielded out of absolute necessity.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT will meet today to re-examine the need for powers granted under the emergency powers act to control the coronavirus epidemic in Finland.

Only one Covid-19 patient in critical care The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Sunday reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases has crept up by 17 to 7,104 since Saturday.

Only 119 of the cases were detected over the latest seven-day monitoring period between 5 and 11 June. The number signals a drop of 38 from the period between 29 May and 4 June.

The death toll from the new coronavirus rose by one to 326 between Saturday and Sunday.

Only one of the 26 patients in hospital care with symptoms caused by the virus was in critical care on Sunday.

Roughly 6,200 people are believed to have recovered from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Covid-19. The number accounts for some 85 per cent of confirmed cases in Finland.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by 2,200 to 219,500 between Saturday and Sunday.

“If the experts happened to tell the government that they are not [necessary], the government would issue a decree to overturn these provisions. A situation where the basic rights of people are limited should never be taken lightly,” she underlined during her regular interview on YLE Radio Suomi on Sunday.

Marin said the government has already begun preparing for the second wave of the epidemic by drawing up amendments that will enable it to control the situation under the normal legislation, without having to resort to as widespread restrictions as this spring.

“We’ll try to prepare for the second wave throughout this summer by raising the testing and tracing capacity, for instance. A mobile app will also be used to ensure the situation is under control. We’re also looking to secure the availability of protective equipment. We’ll work throughout the summer to make sure we don’t have to shut down the society as completely as this spring.”

She viewed that the government has so far succeeded well in managing the unprecedented situation, with one exception: it should have done a better job at drawing a line between recommendations and orders.

“I think it’s warranted that we turned to strict restrictions at the start of the epidemic. They’ve allowed us to avoid the worst-case scenario. We’ve considered people’s right to health and life more important than the other effects. I stand by the government’s approach and these strict restrictions,” she stated to the public broadcaster.

“We have to learn from this crisis for the future and develop the expertise and preparedness that we’ve now accumulated,” she added.

Marin reminded that the government must also start preparatory work on much-needed structural reforms in its framework session in the autumn, as the reforms must continue as soon as the economy has returned to an upward trajectory.

“The priority now must be to get the economy growing. First, we have to create growth, then do structural reforms and then adjustments. The goal is definitely that the crisis caused by the coronavirus is as short as possible and that we can pull through as unharmed as possible and return to the growth and employment track we were on before [the crisis],” she outlined.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi