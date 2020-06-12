Mara underlined that the government has an obligation safeguard the competitiveness of the local tourism and restaurant industry and make sure employees on the dole get back to work.

THE FINNISH Hospitality Association (Mara) on Thursday responded to reports about the easing of travel restrictions by demanding that the government immediately lift the restrictions on restaurants and public events.

Companies in the industry, it argued, have no chance to compete for the euros of Finnish consumers against their Baltic counterparts unless the restrictions on serving and opening hours, maximum capacity and public gatherings, as well as the ban on buffet-style operations, are lifted.

“Some Finns will travel to the Baltic countries to spend their holiday or stock up on alcohol as the travel restrictions are being eased,” stated Timo Lappi, the managing director of Mara.

“The incentives for this include the alcohol tax on beer, which is almost three times as high in Finland than Estonia. Companies in the Finnish tourism and restaurant industry do not stand a chance to engage in price competition against companies operating in the Baltics. If people swap a domestic trip to a trip to the Baltics, Finland will lose jobs and tax revenue.”

Lifting the restrictions, he reiterated, would enable tourism and restaurant industry companies to simply provide the services needed by their customers, call up more employees and create revenues for the central and local administrations.

“It is a morally unsustainable situation if you resume travel to the Baltics while continuing to limit the operating preconditions of domestic businesses,” argued Lappi.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi