The appropriation is enormous compared to both previous emergency acquisitions and the funding of the national vaccination programme.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) proposes in its fourth supplementary budget of the year that 100 million euros be earmarked for acquiring a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

THL: Over 7,000 infections confirmed in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Monday said the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 20 to 7,001.

Only 130 of the cases were confirmed over the most recent seven-day monitoring period between 30 May and 5 June. The number signals a drop of 116 from the period between 23 and 29 May.

The death toll from the new coronavirus stayed at 323 and between Sunday and Monday.

The number of people in hospital care continued to decline by two to 38, while that of people in critical care stayed at six.

Roughly 85 per cent of patients with a confirmed coronavirus infection are believed to have recovered from the disease.

A total of 203,400 samples have been tested for the virus, representing an increase of 2,400 from Sunday.

Finland, for example, paid around 37 million euros for a vaccine against the swine flu in 2017. Its national vaccination programme has a budget of 30.6 million euros this year, while the total size of its vaccine market is estimated at 75 million euros.

Mikko Staff, the head of finance at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, reminded Talouselämä on Wednesday that the funding set aside for the acquisition in the budget draft is merely an estimate based on the values of other vaccines.

“This doesn’t mean that the vaccine will necessarily cost this much. No one still knows how much the vaccine will cost and whether we’ll need one or two vaccines,” he explained.

“We wanted to prepare in advance so that if and when a vaccine comes out, we’re ready to acquire it.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi