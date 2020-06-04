ANO TURTIAINEN (PS), a first-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from South-east Finland, has sparked controversy by tweeting a photo mocking George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whose deaths at the hands of police has kindled widespread protests, unrest and riots in the United States.

Accompanied by the phrase ‘Pink Floud’, the now-deleted tweet contained a photo of a police officer pressing his knee against the neck of Floyd, whose face had been photo-shopped red.