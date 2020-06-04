ANO TURTIAINEN (PS), a first-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from South-east Finland, has sparked controversy by tweeting a photo mocking George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whose deaths at the hands of police has kindled widespread protests, unrest and riots in the United States.
Accompanied by the phrase ‘Pink Floud’, the now-deleted tweet contained a photo of a police officer pressing his knee against the neck of Floyd, whose face had been photo-shopped red.
His tweet and social media behaviour will be discussed by the Finns Party Parliamentary Group on Thursday.
“Representative Ano Turtiainen’s (now deleted) tweet contained a photo mocking a deceased person. We do not tolerate this sort of social media behaviour from our representatives,” stated Ville Tavio, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group.
YLE on Wednesday revealed that three requests for inquiry linked to the tweet have been submitted to the police.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi