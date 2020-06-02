Over two-fifths (42%) of respondents revealed that they intend to travel as usual and 13 per cent that they intend to travel more than usual in their home country this summer. Nearly a quarter of respondents, by contrast, said they intend to make fewer trips and 10 per cent they intend to make no trips inside Finland.

OVER A HALF of Finns intend to travel outside their municipality of residence this summer at least as much as in previous years, finds a survey commissioned by Uutissuomalainen .

The share of respondents who intend to refrain from domestic travel was the highest among over 70-year-olds, with almost one-fifth (17%) of them saying they plan not to leave their municipality of residence.

Four per cent of respondents in the age group stated that they will travel more than and 47 per cent that they will travel as usual.

Plans to reduce domestic travel were reported especially by respondents from northern parts of the country and plans to increase domestic travel by respondents from Uusimaa, the most populous region of Finland.

The Finnish government stated at the end of last week that it is no longer recommending that people refrain from travelling inside the country but urged all holiday-makers to follow the health and safety instructions issued due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs continues to recommend that people not travel abroad for other than necessary reasons.

Tietoykkönen surveyed 1,000 people for the survey during the second half of May.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT