Tuomas Aivelo, a professor of disease ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Helsinki, welcomed the news as a positive sign.

NOT A SINGLE coronavirus patient in Finland is in critical care outside the special responsibility area of Helsinki University Hospital (HYKS), according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“No coronavirus patients are in critical care outside [the special responsibility area of] HYKS. This looks good for the epidemic situation,” he commented on Twitter on Tuesday.

Consisting of the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso, Päijät-Häme and South Karelia, the special responsibility area covers almost 40 per cent of the population of Finland.

The four other catchment areas for highly specialised medical care are established around Kuopio University Hospital (KYS), Oulu University Hospital (OUS), Tampere University Hospital (TAYS) and Turku University Hospital (TYKS).

THL on Tuesday reported that the number of coronavirus patients in critical care dropped by seven to 11 between Monday and Tuesday. The total number of patients in hospital care, in turn, fell by nine to 95, as it continued to decline or at least stabilise in all five special responsibility areas in Finland.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care peaked at 83 on 7 April, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The new coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 312 people in the country, signalling an increase of four from the previous day.

THL also revealed that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 29 to 6,628 between Monday and Sunday. Only 213 of the infections were detected over the latest sliding monitoring period between 17 and 23 May, representing a decline of 180 from the preceding seven-day period.

The number of samples tested for the virus increased by roughly 2,800 to 171,500.

At least 5,100 people are believed to have recovered from the virus. The estimate is now based on the number of cases reported at least three weeks – instead of two weeks – ago that have not been supplemented with updates about the course of the disease.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi